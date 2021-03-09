How is wider vaccine rollout progressing in 2-state region?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a wider group of people now eligible to get COVID vaccinations, some haven’t wasted any time getting their shots — and demand is expected to rise as the week continues.

Local health officials say the demand is as high as it was when they initially opened vaccinations sites for the first time, and in preparation for even more people looking to get vaccinated later in the week, local hospitals along with the Richmond County Health Department are all holding huge vaccination clinics in efforts to meet the demand.

The Richmond County Health Department is vaccinating 600 to 800 people a day, and on Monday one of Augusta University Health’s smaller clinics vaccinated about 150 people. But they’re expecting a big jump by the end of this week.

Among the new groups eligible in Georgia are teachers. And while many educators are eager to receive their shots, school districts are not making the vaccine mandatory.

Surveys show most teachers in both Georgia and South Carolina are ready to be vaccinated.

School officials in Columbia and Richmond counties say more than 50 percent of their employees who responded will get the shot.

We spoke to a dance teacher from Columbia County who says she feels way better after getting her first shot and says receiving it opens up more doors for everyone

“It’s not even just teachers you know. It’s all school personnel, janitors and everyone like that can be protected from this virus because teachers not only the backbone of our community but also the schools,” Bebee Ledger said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp kicked off the first day of teacher vaccinations by touring a clinic in Gwinnett County.

Hundreds of teachers were able to get their first shot there.

The governor praised school districts that were proactive in making vaccine plans.

“I’m very proud of those school districts around the state who are working hard and are getting their teachers vaccinated today or they had plans to strategically to wait until Thursday or Friday,” Kemp said.

Hospitalizations continue to decline

University Hospital today has 21 COVID-19 inpatients.

The hospital’s coronavirus inpatient count hasn’t been that low since it had 20 on Oct. 15. It dipped to a low of 19 on Oct. 16 and then began to steadily increase until a peak of 149 in mid-January.

“Please continue to mask, socially distance and encourage all who are eligible to receive the vaccine so we can hopefully return to some level of normalcy this summer,” hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said in a statement.

“We are encouraged for the first time in a while. It’s been a long, challenging year, but extremely rewarding to work alongside people putting their personal interests aside to take care of patients and our community.”

Another major Georgia university is announcing a full return to campus this fall. Georgia Southern says for the fall semester this year, it will resume normal operations. That includes in-person classes and activities, with full dining and housing. Just last week, the University System of Georgia, which is made up of 26 schools including Augusta University, also announced a full return. The University of South Carolina is doing the same.

Vaccine clinics scheduled

In Columbia County, registration for a vaccine clinic is starting today. Columbia County’s Board of Commissioners and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service are hosting a clinic at the Bessie Thomas Senior Center, 5913 Euchee Creek Drive, on Wednesday. It’s for people 65 and up in Columbia County. Sign-ups for the clinic start at 9 this morning. Call 706-556-0308.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting a drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic Tuesday for people who are part of Phase 1A in Edgefield County. It will be at the Palmetto Shooting Complex pavilion. You can preregister by phone at 803-336-4403. Just leave your name, age, phone number and ZIP code, and DHEC will call you back to set up an appointment time.

Also in the news ...

