Hawks forward Cam Reddish has procedure on right Achilles

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish has had a nonsurgical procedure after missing six games with soreness in his right Achilles. Reddish was placed in a walking boot following the procedure at Atlanta’s Emory Sports Medicine Clinic.

His status will be updated in about one week. A second-year player from Duke, Reddish is averaging 11.2 points in 26 games, including 21 starts.

The Hawks’ season has been hampered by a long list of injuries. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired on March 1 and Nate McMillan was named interim coach. The Hawks won two games before the All-Star break.

