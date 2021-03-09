Advertisement

Hawks forward Cam Reddish has procedure on right Achilles

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks away while passing the ball past Atlanta Hawks...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks away while passing the ball past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and forward Cam Reddish (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish has had a nonsurgical procedure after missing six games with soreness in his right Achilles. Reddish was placed in a walking boot following the procedure at Atlanta’s Emory Sports Medicine Clinic.

His status will be updated in about one week. A second-year player from Duke, Reddish is averaging 11.2 points in 26 games, including 21 starts.

The Hawks’ season has been hampered by a long list of injuries. Coach Lloyd Pierce was fired on March 1 and Nate McMillan was named interim coach. The Hawks won two games before the All-Star break.

