Golden Harvest to debut new Aiken warehouse, more mobile markets

Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.
Volunteers work during a Golden Harvest Food Bank contactless distribution event in Aiken.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new warehouse for the Golden Harvest Food Bank is set to open right in the heart of Aiken.

The building will sit on Enterprise Avenue just a couple of blocks away from Citizen’s Park.

The food bank hopes the new facility will expand food assistance programs in six South Carolina counties and provide more volunteer opportunities for residents of the surrounding community.

This Friday, March 12, there will be a ribbon cutting to officially mark the opening of the new facility.

Meanwhile, Golden Harvest is continuing to hold mobile drive-thru markets for Georgia residents. These drive-thrus are no contact, meaning you must empty your trunk so volunteers can place the boxes of food inside your car.

You can visit the following sites on these dates:

March 11 starting at 10 a.m. - 160 Main St. Rocky Ford, GA 30455

March 12 starting at 1 p.m. - 204 Monroe St. Garfield, GA 30425

March 18 at 12 p.m. (noon) - 304 UN Ct, Grovetown, GA 30813

March 19 at 11 a.m. - 911 N Belair Rd, Evans, Georgia 30809

