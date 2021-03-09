Jury trials OK’d to resume in Georgia ‘immediately’

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton issued an order that lifts the suspension of jury trials in Georgia, “effective immediately.”

With today’s order, which is the 12th he has signed extending the statewide judicial emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trial courts may resume jury trials “if that can be done safely and in accordance with a final jury trial plan developed in collaboration with the local committee of judicial system participants and incorporated into the court’s written operating guidelines for in-person proceedings.”

Since Melton first announced the statewide judicial emergency on March 14, 2020, Georgia courts have remained open, but jury trials were initially suspended due to the number of people required to gather at courthouses.

In October, Melton first lifted that suspension of jury trials.

Then, due to a significant increase in coronavirus cases, he again prohibited them in a Dec. 23 order.

However, that dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases recently has declined.

Melton says “rigorous safety protocols” to protect jurors include pre-screening for health risks of all parties, temperature checks, masks, plexiglass barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning, and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.