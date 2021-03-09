Advertisement

Discrimination ordinance sits at forefront for Augusta commissioners

Augusta Water tower
Augusta Water tower
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are in talks of bringing a new discrimination ordinance to the city.

In Tuesday’s commission meeting, District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson asked for a breakdown of the ordinance.

According to the city attorney for Augusta, this ordinance will prohibit using race, sex, sexual orientation, or other discriminatory factors while making decisions for job hiring or termination, housing services or purchases of goods and services. This ordinance would be active within city limits and would also add to regulate businesses.

And as written, it would allow a person to file a complaint with the Augusta Compliance Department if they felt the ordinance was violated. The department would investigate the incident and refer it to a second mediator.

The city attorney suggests commission will need time to read and understand this ordinance and develop a list of resources before taking any action. A workshop was proposed to continue the discussion.

District 7 Commissioners Sean Frantom did make a motion to do the workshop in the next 30 days, which commissioners approved.

SC legislators discuss hate crime legislation
