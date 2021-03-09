Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall in to the mid and low 30s early this morning for most of the CSRA. Freeze warnings are in effect for Screven, Jenkins, and Allendale Counties. Low temperatures inside Bobby Jones (I-520) will likely stay in the low 40s thanks to the Urban Heat Island effect.

Temperatures are expected to get down to freezing in most spots outside of the Augusta Metro by early Tuesday morning. (WRDW)

We are expecting a beautiful day on today with mostly sunny skies and highs above normal in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph as high pressure moves east of the area. A few high level cirrus clouds are expected to move in to the afternoon and tonight.

Wednesday morning lows are expected to stay above freezing for the entire CSRA and bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be another gorgeous day with highs getting even warmer in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

Thursday morning lows will remain in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies stick around Thursday and we should be able to get close to 80 in the afternoon.

Dry and warm conditions are expected Friday in to Saturday with highs well above normal in the low 80s. Our next chance for rain doesn’t look to be until early next week with our next approaching front. Keep it here for updates during the week.

