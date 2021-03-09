Cross Creek girls hoping to make the most of state run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A team that doesn’t feature a lot of upperclass talent usually wishes it had more experience. For the Cross Creek girls basketball team, they’re young and experienced at the same time.

For much of the season, the Cross Creek players and coaches believed this would be a building season. Really, that meant they were building towards a state championship run rather than building experience. While the team is mostly young with one starting senior, two juniors, and the rest of the role players being freshman or sophomores, that’s not to say they haven’t been through a lot. Last year the team fell in the elite 8 at the buzzer and that loss was one of the big motivators heading into this state run.

“It motivated me a lot because it made us work harder to get where we’re at now. so, we just had to keep pushing, leave what happened last year behind us and just keep rolling.” said junior Erin Martin.

“I mean that was a heart breaker. Like I told my parents and my coaches, I never want to feel like that again,” said senior Jordyn Dorsey. “That was probably one of the worst losses of my whole high school career. and I feel like that just gave us the fuel to comeback and do what we need to do to get further in the state playoffs.”

This will also be the first state final appearance for the Razorbacks in school history. Being the first is always something that’s special and head coach Kim Schlein doesn’t think that’s sunk in yet.

“This has been an extra special group of girls,” said Schlein. “The thing is I don’t think some of them get just how special this is until it’s over and done. and then they’re going to realize what just happened.”

There are a number of exceptional athletes from the area. Dorsey is without a question among them for more than her contributions on the court. She’s been the key piece in the Razorback’s rise, and is talented in whatever she sets her mind to.

“I’m probably more excited for her than myself because she’s worked so hard for the last four years and has done so much for our program. And on and off the court she’s worked hard. She’s valedictorian of the school, she’s our leading scorer at Cross Creek and she deserves this,” said Schlein.

“She’s a really good player. She can make plays and do it herself, but she mostly uses her teammates a lot so, it’s really good having her as a teammate on Cross Creek this year,” said Martin.

Dorsey knows that plenty of the team runs through her, but also knows the team is more than capable of stepping up around her if she’s off. Her basketball career won’t end this Friday in Macon either, as her time on the court will continue at North Carolina A&T. Always humble, Dorsey didn’t put herself in the spotlight and instead thought about what this game would mean to the team.

“I’m just waiting to see how we can step up to the plate. It’ll be something very different and I’m excited for a new experience.”

The razorbacks play Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday at noon in Macon and are expecting a great turnout from the Cross Creek faithful. We’ll hear from the Cross Creek boys later this week.

