Cowboys, QB Prescott finally agree on $160 million contract

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass...
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys and Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. The team the agreement was reached Monday, March 8, 2021, with further details to be announced. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on the richest contract in club history, two years after negotiations began with the star quarterback. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press it is a $160 million, four-year deal with a record $66 million signing bonus.

The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million. Prescott’s 2020 season was cut short by a compound fracture of his right ankle.

