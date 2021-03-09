COVID-19 knocked out a year of concerts but we are finally back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As states begin to open up and businesses continue recovering from the losses of last year Augusta’s entertainment complex is excited to host live shows once again.

When COVID shut things down, the music and cheers dulled for the entertainment industry.

“2020 was obviously a very difficult year for us,” said Chris Bird, General Manager of the Augusta Entertainment Complex.

During the pandemic, the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium became the host site of different types of events.

“We turned that into kind of, ‘how can we help the community’ with going over to you know the advanced polling for the elections and jury orientation for the judicial center,” said Bird.

Now entertainment events like concerts are back, but it won’t be quite the same.

“It’s pretty extensive what we’re doing before we allow people back in the building,” said Bird.

Masks would be required. There will be sanitizing stations, signs directing people where to go, contactless ticket scanning and food ordering, and guests will have to sit in their own pods reserved for groups of two, four or six.

Workers at these entertainment events will also have new guidelines.

“Yes, we will be masked up. We will be screened. We will be checked. We are going to go through all those processes of asking the questions you know,” said Bird.

Capacity will be cut to about 25 percent of what the Bell Auditorium typically holds. But with more safety precautions come higher costs.

“Well, we’ve put out some requests with the city for CARES Act funding and those things are in the works, but we have outlaid some funds and we need to be proactive and not reactive when it comes to public assembly and large gatherings,” said Bird.

There are two events on the calendar for this month and a few others in April. Many events that were canceled last year are also making a comeback, including the Augusta Blues Festival.

A new JBA is still on the way, the James Brown Coliseum Committee will meet on Thursday to present the new designs. That meeting is at 4 p.m. at the Bell Auditorium and will be open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.