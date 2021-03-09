Advertisement

Cost-cutting Falcons release veteran guard James Carpenter

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have saved almost $4 million from the 2021 salary cap by cutting veteran offensive guard James Carpenter. The move comes after the team already cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans, safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. More cuts are expected.

The Falcons remain almost $12 million over the cap. Carpenter, who signed with Atlanta as a free agent in 2019, started a combined 24 games the last two seasons, including 13 at left guard in 2020. The 31-year-old Carpenter was a first-round selection by Seattle in the 2011 draft.

