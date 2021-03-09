Advertisement

Breeder creates snake covered in smiley face emojis

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – S-s-s-say cheese.

A snake was bred with three smiley faces on it.

The breeder says it happened by accident.

Justin Kobylka was trying to achieve a specific color pattern, but instead, the lavender albino piebald ball python’s markings ended up looking like emoji smiley faces

Unique patterns on snakes can occur naturally due to recessive gene mutations, but snakes like Kobylka’s would not likely be found in nature.

In the end, the breeder is the one with a big smile on his face.

Kobylka’s “happy” accident sold for around $6,000.

