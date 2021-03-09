Authorities looking for 15-year-old possible runaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are asking the public for help finding a missing teen who they believe ran away Monday.

Alaysia Scott, 15, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near the Old Louisville Road area.

Authorities said Scott is considered a habitual runaway.

She last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, and black pants with colorful sneakers. She currently is wearing a long brown weave. She frequents the East Boundary area and Apple Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.

