AU works to vaccinate 10,000, including teachers, by weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health says they plan to vaccinate nearly 10,000 people by the end of the week. That would be the most they’ve vaccinated in one week here.

And they’re wasting no time working to get our teachers vaccinated.

Several teachers were vaccinated in the small group at the Broadway Baptist Church today.

But later this week will be the largest vaccination effort our community has seen.

Teachers spend all day telling kids to wait their turn, but now it’s their turn. Their turn to get vaccinated and Brittany Whisnant got her chance today.

“They opened up the clinic online. My friend told me about it, and she’s a teacher as well.”

Whisnant works as an art teacher at Sail Charter School in Evans.

“It’s been a lot of burden on the teachers to make sure that we are safe and our students are safe,” she said.

Later this week that burden will be lighter for thousands, as AU expects the majority of school staff in Richmond and Columbia counties to get their first shot.

“This will be the first real opportunity to put Washington Square’s capabilities to the test,” Dr. Joshua Wyche with AU said.

AU will be able to vaccinate 300 people an hour. They’re aiming for 2,500 shots a day on Thursday through Saturday.

“I have children in Columbia County schools. I’m excited that my children’s teachers are going to have access to this.”

Thursday is actually a half-day for some districts, and Friday is a teacher workday. It’s the districts’ offer to help teachers schedule an appointment time.

But the reason this is possible is a surge in vaccine supply on both sides of the river. And AU has potentially even bigger plans.

“We have continued to have discussions with the state on how we can better use Washington Square location to vaccinate the most individuals possible.”

For some, it isn’t just about getting back in the classroom: “I’m ready to travel and do all those things again,” Whisnant said.

About 40 percent of slots for the vaccine clinics were filled for this week at AU Health by noon today.

AU doesn’t want to leave anyone 65 and older behind with these new expansions. That’s what this clinic was for to help those who aren’t tech-savvy to get a vaccine. You can find the latest on clinics in our local areas here.

