Vehicles collide in State Highway 19 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol was at the scene of a crash Monday morning at State Highway 19 and Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

The crash north of Aiken was reported at 7:51 a.m.

Although a witness described it as a head-on crash, SCHP is listing it as a non-injury accident.

Drivers may want to be aware of the situation in case of delays.

