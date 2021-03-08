USC plans full face-to-face instruction in fall 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced it plans to allow students to fully return to face-to-face instruction in the fall.

Officials said the school will resume “normal campus operations” in fall 2021.

The school will still have COVID-19 mitigation efforts in place, however, including on-campus testing.

UofSC went fully-virtual in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, UofSC has a hybrid system with some in-person learning and some virtual classes.

Officials said the decision to return to in-person learning in the fall is possible due to a decrease in COVID-19 spread in South Carolina and ramped up vaccination efforts.

“While today’s announcement is great news, we still have to remain vigilant,” President Bob Caslen said. “As I’ve said throughout the pandemic, our ability to return to normal depends on members of our community doing the right things to protect themselves and others. That includes wearing face coverings and getting the vaccine when you’re eligible to receive it.”

The university has mandatory testing for students, faculty and staff.

UofSC has reported about 1,300 cases of COVID-19 among its community since Jan. 1. To see current COVID-19 cases on campus and other data, click or tap here.

