University Hospital struggling with low blood supply

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital on Monday shared some good news and some bad news.

While the hospital is seeing its lowest number of COVID-19 inpatients since October , it’s struggling with a blood shortage, especially with O Positive and O Negative.

Blood supplies have been low across the country since the start of the pandemic, which has canceled many blood drives.

The hospital is working closely with Shepeard Community Blood Center on this issue. The hospital encourages eligible people to donate.

Here are Shepeard’s locations:

1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, 706-737-4551

4329 Washington Road, Evans, 706-854-1582

353 Fabian Drive, Aiken, 803-643-7996

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.