Advertisement

University Hospital struggling with low blood supply

By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital on Monday shared some good news and some bad news.

While the hospital is seeing its lowest number of COVID-19 inpatients since October, it’s struggling with a blood shortage, especially with O Positive and O Negative.

Blood supplies have been low across the country since the start of the pandemic, which has canceled many blood drives.

The hospital is working closely with Shepeard Community Blood Center on this issue. The hospital encourages eligible people to donate.

Here are Shepeard’s locations:

  • 1533 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, 706-737-4551
  • 4329 Washington Road, Evans, 706-854-1582
  • 353 Fabian Drive, Aiken, 803-643-7996

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
Update: Coroner releases name of driver killed in I-20 crash in Aiken County
Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order

Latest News

Microchips can help you recover your dog.
Free microchipping for pets starts today in Augusta
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
Local pair raise funds to help fellow veterans who are hospitalized
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Vehicles collide in State Highway 19 in Aiken County
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 roundup: Vaccine rollout gains steam in CSRA