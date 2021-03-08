Richmond County saw low turnout for first day early voting for SPLOST 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More polling places were open today for early voting in Richmond County.

For the rest of the week, you can cast your ballot on the SPLOST 8 tax, which includes funding for the James Brown Arena, infrastructure projects, and economic development.

But early voting has been open at the Municipal Building the last two weeks, but not a lot of people have been showing up.

Only about 500 people have voted so far. That’s fewer than 80 people each day. Today at the Henry Brigham Center, it was a similar turnout.

City advocates just hope with more precincts opening up, more people will make their way to the polls.

“Anytime you have a special election. It’s normally running slower than normal. As the word gets out that we’re here, it’ll increase.”

Betty Griffin is the poll manager for early voting at the center.

She says just before noon, 30 voters walked into her center to vote. Across town at the Warren Road voting site, they saw the same thing with just under 40 voters.

“... My hope is at least we get over 50. And I think we’re well on our way. I would like to have 100 at least today,” Griffin said.

Despite Richmond County having nearly 140,000 registered voters, during the first 10 days of early voting, only 523 people cast their vote for SPLOST 8. That’s less than one percent of voters in the county.

Traci George and Gayla Keesee are voting activists with the Georgia People’s Agenda, they’ve been trying to encourage voters through social media but they’ve run into a big hurdle.

“We’ve been talking to voters, and they’re not even aware that there is an election going on,” Keesee said.

“.... In this case coming after the historical runoff that we just experienced in January. I really would have thought voter engagement would have been higher,” George said.

Whether it be election fatigue or lack of knowledge, they say not voting has its consequences.

“It [not voting] diminishes your right, you have the right to speak out, and the way to do so is voicing your vote,” George said.

“We’re waiting on you. So, we encourage you, people, to come on out and vote,” Griffin said.

The sites are closed for today but they open bright and early tomorrow at 8 a.m. Those three satellite locations that opened today are the Henry Brigham Center, the center at Diamond Lakes, and Warren Road Rec Center. Those places are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Before you vote, you can find more information about the proposed SPLOST 8 and the breakdown online.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.