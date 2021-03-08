People struggling to find vaccine appointments as Phase 1B begins in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina health officials say vaccine demand significantly outweighs supply as people scramble to get a shot.

On top of that, there are concerns some scheduling systems may be excluding people who are actually eligible.

As of Monday, 2.7 million more people in the state can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments as the state moves into Phase 1B. Phase 1B includes people who are 55 and over, people with certain underlying health conditions who are 16 and older and frontline workers with an increased risk of exposure to the virus at work.

Summerville resident Kathleen Cranford is qualified to receive the vaccine based on her health conditions. She says she’s been unable to find an appointment in her area.

“I’ve just like looked through every scheduling possibility there is,” Cranford said. “You can schedule online for MUSC, for CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and I will keep getting the message, there’s no available appointments within like 25 miles.”

She says one of her friends were able to get an appointment in Orangeburg, which is about an hour away.

Cranford says she mostly stays home to avoid getting sick because she’s at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

“I don’t want to get sick, and I also don’t want to spread it to other people,” Cranford said. “I was actually supposed to have my wedding in January and we had to cancel it because of COVID.”

Lowcountry resident Gregg Keating says he tried scheduling his vaccination appointment at 12:01 a.m. on Monday but was unable to secure one.

Keating, a former fighter and current trainer, says he’s 57 with a benign brain tumor. He’ll be getting some radiation treatment in mid-March so he’d like to the vaccine before then.

“It’s gonna make me more vulnerable, I want some body armor and that’s what I’m looking for with a vaccine.” Keating said. “I’m pretty robust kind of guy and I can handle it, but am I afraid? No, but I like methodologies and I like pertinent things put in place.”

Some may be excluded in error

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is working with vaccine providers to ensure their appointment-making tools are not disqualifying people who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

DHEC responded to a request for comments after some viewers claimed they were unable to sign up for an appointment because certain categories of people included in the state’s Phase 1B plan were not listed as an option in the signup process.

A spokesperson said Monday morning that the agency issued Phase 1B guidance directly to all providers last week, but said it would issue “additional information” Monday “to make sure their appointment tools aren’t using limiting parameters.”

“We’ve been working to help make it clear that part of Phase 1B is based on job risk, not job type,” the spokesperson said.

One of the complaints that prompted the request from comment claimed there was no option for people who are 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, thereby preventing those people or their parents from signing up for a vaccine appointment.

But when announcing the start of Phase 1B last week, Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said the state would rely on the “honor system” for Phase 1B.

“If you’re 55 and older, you can simply show an ID that shows your age,” Simmer said. “For others, that’s going to be self-annotation. We’re going to trust South Carolinians to tell the truth and say, ‘Yes, I have this medical condition’ or ‘Yes, I’m in an employment situation that meets the criteria.’”

That could cause bumps in the road for some vaccine providers’ signup processes. During Phase 1A there were stricter rules about who was eligible based on the type of job they had or their age. Those guidelines would help sites quickly rule out people it deemed “not yet eligible.”

But by determining eligibility by allowing certain underlying conditions the state will not require people to provide documentation to prove at the time of their vaccination, some appointment-making websites may require tweaking to allow those appointments to be made.

During last week’s news conference, Simmer said he expects Phase 1C to open in April, but it’s not clear who will be included in that phase since many who were originally listed under Phase 1C are now in the expanded Phase 1B plan.

DHEC says as vaccine doses begin to increase in the coming weeks and months, more people will be able to get their shots more quickly.

As appointments become available, you’ll be able to locate them with DHEC’s vaccine site locator tool.

