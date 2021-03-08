Advertisement

Pence to pay visit to South Carolina for first public comments since leaving office

Vice President Mike Pence gestures while visiting the General Motors/Ventec ventilator...
Vice President Mike Pence gestures while visiting the General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Kokomo, Ind., Thursday, April 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to South Carolina for his first public comments since leaving office.

The Associated Press reported Pence will speak next month to a conservative Christian nonprofit in the state that plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process.

Pence will speak at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. The group lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values,” such as heterosexual marriage and recently helped push through a ban on most abortions in South Carolina.

That law, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, is now being challenged in court. Last week, a judge extended a temporary restraining order designed to block the state from enforcing the law.

From reports by WCSC and The Associated Press

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
Update: Coroner releases name of driver killed in I-20 crash in Aiken County
Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

(Courtesy: Michigan DNR)
Ga. teen reels in customers by selling live bait out of a vending machine
A Georgia family and their local representative have been working to pass legislation that...
How ‘Grace’s Law’ would protect Georgians with disabilities
Vaccine cards
People struggling to find vaccine appointments as Phase 1B begins in South Carolina
Henry McMaster
S.C. State House roundup: McMaster pens letter urging election legislation