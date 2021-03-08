Pence to pay visit to South Carolina for first public comments since leaving office

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to travel to South Carolina for his first public comments since leaving office.

The Associated Press reported Pence will speak next month to a conservative Christian nonprofit in the state that plays a crucial role in the presidential nominating process.

Pence will speak at a dinner hosted by the Palmetto Family Council. The group lobbies for what it considers to be “biblical values,” such as heterosexual marriage and recently helped push through a ban on most abortions in South Carolina.

That law, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, is now being challenged in court. Last week, a judge extended a temporary restraining order designed to block the state from enforcing the law.

