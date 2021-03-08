Advertisement

New group at MCG hopes to diversify the medical field

By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new group on the Medical College of Georgia campus. Black Men of MCG hopes to add some diversity to the med school, and provide opportunities to existing students.

“A lot of us didn’t even know the [fourth year medical students], or didn’t even know how many residents MCG had,” said Ryan Johnson, a med school student and group organizer. “And being a Black man in medicine is unique because we’re one of the most underrepresented groups.”

With the help of some faculty members, Johnson is trying to combat these issues with his new organization.

“We didn’t have a network in which we could reach out, so I wanted to basically build that network and community,” he said.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, less than 3 percent of physicians are Black men, but the Census reports about 57 percent of Richmond County is Black.

They also say the number of Black men in medical school actually decreased from 1978 to 2014

Dr. Joseph Hobbs was one of the first African American students to attend MCG.

He says he’s noticed many qualified young Black men choose to go into other S.T.E.M fields, like I.T. or cyber.

“A lot of time they have to spend to develop those professions is shorter,” he said. “And those students walk away, and go into jobs more quickly.”

Black Men of MCG hopes to mentor other black men into the field, going to local high schools in outreach programs.

They say diversity doesn’t just impact doctors or med school students, but patients too.

“There has been a lot of research that has shown, of course, if you have providers that look like the people in which they’re serving, it pretty much knocks down a lot of those barriers,” said Dr. Justin Xavier Moore, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at MCG.

Barriers, like hesitancy towards a life saving procedure, or even getting vaccinated.

They hope diversity in the field can help not only the doctors, but the patients who need to trust them the most.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
Update: Coroner releases name of driver killed in I-20 crash in Aiken County
Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order

Latest News

Microchips can help you recover your dog.
Free microchipping for pets starts today in Augusta
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
Local pair raise funds to help fellow veterans who are hospitalized
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Vehicles collide in State Highway 19 in Aiken County
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 roundup: Vaccine rollout gains steam in CSRA