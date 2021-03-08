Local motorcycle club hosts charity ride for first grader’s heart transplant

Johnston, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Southern Eagles Motorcycle Club hosted a charity ride Sunday. It was all for first grader Lamere Johnson, who is in need of a life-saving heart transplant.

“Lamere’s had three open heart surgeries by the time he was 3 years old,” said his mom Contessa Culbreath.

Most of the outreach began when Lamere’s school began selling paper heart mementoes for his transplant back in February during a fundraiser called “Hearts for Lamere.”

Since then, his mom says people all across the nation have reached out to try to help. Kansas City Chiefs player, and Johnston native, Antonio Hamilton even made a $30,000 donation.

“He needs $45,000 to $75,000 from my understanding. We decided to get out, and just throw together a little old ride,” said the president of the Southern Eagles Motorcycle Club, Kelvin B. Thomas, Sr..

Lamere’s family says they’re thankful for all the support they’ve received from Johnston and beyond.

“It’s amazing. God has really blessed this fundraiser, he’s blessed Lamere, he’s blessed the people that are over the fundraiser,” said his mom.

Staff at Lamere’s school Belvedere Elementary describe him as a bubbly, funny guy in the classroom.

“He doesn’t let his illness control him, he doesn’t let it get in his head, it doesn’t affect him,” said Makinzie Corley, a teacher at Johnston Elementary School. “And that is the best part about him-- is the way that he is with us, is the way that he is with everybody else. He is so bright, and loving, and encouraging, and inspiring.”

The Southern Eagles Motorcycle Club tells us they were able to raise $1,800 for when Lamere is taken off the waitlist for his heart.

“Just continue to pray for us, and pray that Lamere gets a heart soon,” said his mom.

