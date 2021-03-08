Kyle Larson celebrates return with 1st win since suspension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Larson celebrated his return to NASCAR with his first victory since his nearly yearlong suspension. Larson won Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first victory with new team Hendrick Motorsports.

He ran only four races last season before he was suspended for using a racial slur while playing an online racing game. NASCAR lifted the suspension at the start of this season and Hendrick was willing to give Larson a second chance.

His car is unsponsored and Hendrick funds it out of pocket because he believes companies will eventually want to back a winner.

