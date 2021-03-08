I-TEAM: Take this step to keep vaccine from causing mammogram problems

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - My grandmother had breast cancer – and I’m over 40 – so mammograms aren’t something I miss.

The yearly photoshoot can save your life.

My radar went up on my recent mammogram not because of something a doctor saw.

It had to do with a question a doctor asked.

Consider these words from Dr. Michelle Lee: “What you see here are all these masses …”

Masses that are even more obvious when you look at this same patient’s mammogram from two years ago.

Masses that mimic cancer.

“Which would be frightening, right?” Lee said.

And it was, until Lee and an online group of peers linked those masses to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lee is Augusta University’s breast imaging chief and an associate professor in radiology.

She’s also in constant contact with other doctors through a closed blog.

And around the same time the COVID 19 vaccine became available across the country, they all started to notice swollen lymph nodes in otherwise healthy patients.

Those swollen lymph nodes were also all in the same place – under the armpit of the very same arm where patients got their shot. The other arm looked perfectly fine.

“It’s actually a good sign that your lymph nodes are swelling because that way, you know your body is mounting this immune response and you will be protected from the virus,” Lee said. “So it’s something you want to have happen.”

Lee and her group then wrote up guidelines to share with doctors and radiologists all over the country – suggesting that doctors ask patients their “COVID 19 vaccination status, timing, and side (left arm or right arm).”

That’s the question I heard at my recent mammogram that led to other questions and this simple solution I’m now sharing with you.

Make sure your mammogram is either before your vaccine appointment or four to six weeks after your second dose. Lee says that will ensure accurate images.

Even when it’s pretty evident the vaccine is to blame, swollen lymph nodes can still be a sign of cancer.

So when they show up, “we would need you to come back and for six weeks, just to re-evaluate to make sure those lymph nodes had gone back to normal,” Lee said. That’s why Lee suggests you make your vaccine appointment, then call to get in for a mammogram before you roll up your sleeve.

In most cases, she says AU can fit you in the same day.

That way, you can save yourself some time and, maybe, some unnecessary worry.

