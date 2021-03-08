Hospitals, clinics plan for higher vaccine demand as rollout advances

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting a vaccine appointment was hard enough for people who were already eligible to get the shot. Now with millions more able, it could get even tougher.

But our local hospitals are planning out how to handle the higher demand.

About 150 people got vaccinated today at a smaller clinic for AU Health. But that number is just the start as they’re expecting many more later this week.

Jeff and Ethan Ballard do nearly everything together, and getting vaccinated was no different.

Jeff started working from home in March of 2020 to take care of his son Ethan who is high risk. He was able to get vaccinated today as Ethan’s caregiver. Jeff’s wife is a teacher.

“We actually cut off half of the house and put a shower curtain between us.”

For months, that’s how he and his wife saw each other. But they’re finally eligible for the vaccine so that’s changing.

Caregivers, teachers, those 65 and older, and many more need this vaccine.

“I think the demand is going to go back to what it was when we initially opened it up to the public,” Dr. Joshua Wyche explained. Dr. Wyche is AU Health’s vaccination coordinator.

Later this week, the small vaccination site will be as busy as it’s ever been. They plan to vaccinate thousands of teachers on Thursday.

“We can run through 250 or 300 people an hour. We can vaccinate many schools if not all the schools in a very short period of time,” Wyche said.

AU says they plan to be able to vaccinate a significant portion of teachers in both Richmond and Columbia County very soon.

They say vaccine supply is as good as it’s ever been.

Their Washington Square clinic can vaccinate quickly compared to traveling to schools.

The Richmond County Health Department is also helping meet this growing demand.

Vaccinating 6 to 800 a day, teachers and others lined up today in partnership with Richmond County schools.

But for the Ballards, today wasn’t just a chance to get a vaccine. It meant much more. Thank you, God, that we got the shot... We get our freedom back.”

AU Health says they’ve made some changes to their registration site to handle all the new patients and give you more options for vaccines as they become available.

AU is planning large clinics in Aiken County next week for those eligible there.

