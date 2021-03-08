Highway subcontractor injured by vehicle near Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia Department of Transportation subcontractor was struck by a vehicle and critically injured, the agency reported.

It happened around lunchtime Sunday, the agency reported.

A vehicle entered a lane closure on eastbound Interstate 20 around mile marker 162 north of Warrenton and struck a subcontractor applying roadway sealant, the agency said.

“Based on reports, the driver may have been distracted,” GDOT said in a tweet.

The worker was critically injured and was undergoing treatment.

Georgia reported 26,039 work zone crashes in 2019, resulting in 8,355 injuries and 38 fatalities, the agency said.

