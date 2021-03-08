Advertisement

Georgia Tech’s Wright, Hokies’ Young claim ACC’s top honors

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has named Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright as its player of the year and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young as its coach of the year.

The 6-foot-9 Wright finished third in the league with an 18-point scoring average and just over eight rebounds per game. Georgia Tech won its last six games and finished fourth in the regular season.

Wright is joined on the All-ACC first team by Carlik  Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.

