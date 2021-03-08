Gasoline prices nudge upward in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

The good news for Augusta drivers is that the price is below average here, at $2.51 per gallon, up 0.9 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.50.

Gas prices in Georgia are 30.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.31 per gallon today while the most expensive is $2.93 per gallon, a difference of 62 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.77 per gallon today.

The national average is up 29.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“OPEC surprised oil markets last week by extending oil production cuts for another month, ignoring the resurgence in global demand as economies recover from COVID-19. Markets responded by pushing oil prices up some 12%. As a result, motorists should prepare for further gas price increases in the weeks and potentially months ahead, with a $3 per gallon national average potentially less than a month away,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Across the river in South Carolina

South Carolina gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, after rising 26.7 cents in the past 30 days.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows the average price of gas in the state is $2.49 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, there is a 64-cent price difference between the cheapest and most expensive stations in South Carolina. The cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.15 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon.

