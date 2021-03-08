Advertisement

Ga. teen reels in customers by selling live bait out of a vending machine

(Courtesy: Michigan DNR)
(Courtesy: Michigan DNR) (WLUC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (AP) — A South Georgia teenager says business is booming since he set up a vending machine to sell live fishing bait.

Seventeen-year-old Christopher Keshawn Horne sells live minnows and worms from a machine outside a gym in Adel.

The Tifton Gazette reports that Horne launched the business Feb. 25 and had to restock his vending machine the next day.

The teen’s business, GA Boy Baits, gets help from his parents.

His father, Christopher Horne Sr., is an avid outdoorsman who was already raising his own live bait. He’s been supplying his son.

The teen’s father says the vending machine was designed to keep the proper temperature for storing live bait.

A local graphics company did design work for the machine’s exterior.

