Ga. Capitol roundup: Senate set to take up raft of voting legislation

ATLANTA - Georgia’s state Senate is set to vote on a slate of legislation that would roll back voting access.

Monday is the deadline that bills must generally pass out of one chamber to remain alive for the session.

Senate Bill 241 would limit absentee voting to people 65 and older, those with a disability and people who will be out of town on Election Day.

That would end broad no-excuse absentee voting introduced by the Republican-led legislature in 2005.

The bill, which has faced some pushback even among Republicans, would also require an ID for those who are able to vote absentee, among many other changes.

Deadline day arrives for legislation still in doubt

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are facing a key deadline with much work still to do.

Monday is crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber.

Some key proposals have already moved forward, like restrictive voting and elections bills passed by the House and Senate, but lawmakers could consider additional proposals on Monday, and amendments are possible.

Measures that have failed include an effort to impose new criminal penalties on some protests.

This is the first year of a two-year term, so measures that don’t advance this year could still pass next year.

House votes to end hands-free violator exception

ATLANTA - The Georgia House is moving to eliminate a loophole that allows some people to avoid citations for violating the state’s hands-free cellphone law.

House members voted 119-52 for House Bill 247 on Monday. It says drivers can’t avoid penalties by telling judges they have purchased hands-free devices for their cellphones.

Republican Rep. John Carson of Marietta says the current provisions are intended to excuse people from first-time offense but are unenforceable.

State law lets first-time violators appear before a judge with proof they bought a phone holder or wireless headphone and escape a fine.

Supporters say people can get caught in multiple jurisdictions and escape multiple fines because courts can’t keep track.

Georgia first passed its hands-free law in 2018.

