Free microchipping for pets starts today in Augusta

Microchips can help you recover your dog.
Microchips can help you recover your dog.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, Augusta Animal Services will offer free microchips will supplies for pets through the rest of the month, while supplies last.

No appointment is necessary, and you don’t need to be a Richmond County resident.

The agency will implant microchips from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4164 Mack Lane.

Once the limited supply of free microchips is exhausted, they will still be available for $8 through March 31.

“We hope this will make a lifesaving difference for stray pets,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency is able to offer the service through the generosity of Ed Turner and Number Nine.

“The community enjoys the wonderful concert; Ed Turner & Number 9 Return to Le Chat Noir streaming at 7:30 pm on March 6, 2021 but the animals will be the ultimate beneficiary,” the agency said.

