Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll stay clear with calm winds setting up pretty efficient conditions for radiative cooling causing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to bring in the pets and any sensitive plants. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Jenkin, Screven, and Allendale Counties until 8am for frosty conditions and temps near 29°.

Sunny skies are expected during the day today with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear skies tonight will make for a chilly Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 30s.

Most of this week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day. Highs should be hitting the 70s again by Tuesday with a shot at 80 degrees by Friday and into next weekend. Step outside and enjoy the sunny weather! Keep it here for updates.

5 Day Highs (WRDW)

