COVID-19 roundup: Vaccine rollout gains steam in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the start of a momentous week for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the two-state region as both Georgia and South Carolina move to the next phase.

That means in both states, millions more people can now sign up and get a shot.

It comes as local hospitals continue to see declining numbers of COVID-19 inpatients. University Hospital reported this morning that it has 28 inpatients with coronavirus. A month ago, the hospital had 88, and a month before that, it had 138.

For context, hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said Oct. 8 was the the last time the hospital had so few COVID-19 inpatients. It had dipped to a low of 19 on Oct. 16 and then began to steadily increase until the hospital peaked in mid-January with 149.

The hospital has cared for 2,286 COVID-19 inpatients since March 1, 2020.

Expanded rollouts

In Georgia, there are a few big groups that can now get the vaccine:

Educators and school staff, including anyone who works in a pre-K or K-12 school. It does not include other essential workers.

Adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

Parents of children with medical conditions with a higher COVID-19 risk.

Here’s who can get the vaccine now in South Carolina.

Anyone who is 55 and older.

Frontline workers with increased workplace COVID-19 risk. This includes manufacturing workers grocery workers and law enforcement personnel.

Places where people live close together, like prison staff or workers at homeless shelters.

How teachers can get vaccinated

All three of our biggest school districts have already released plans to get doses to teachers .

Teachers on both sides of the Savannah River have really been pushing to get the vaccine, and school districts are partnering with different facilities including the Augusta University vaccination hub on Washington Road to help get educators vaccinated.

Here’s a look at what’s planned:

The Columbia County School District is partnering with AU Health to give teachers shots starting next Thursday at the Washington Road site. The school district says about half of its 3,500 employees have already shown interest in receiving the dose.

Meanwhile, Richmond County teachers have three options to get their vaccinations: They can go through the Georgia Department of Public Health and get the vaccine at Craig Houghton Elementary, through AU Health at the Washington Road hub or through a participating pharmacy.

Aiken County Public Schools will partner with Rural Health Services at six sites during March. The first site is Midland Valley High School on March 12 and the last one is Ridge Spring-Monetta High School on March 30. The Aiken County district will repeat the same cycle again in April. See the full list: https://bit.ly/3ewG8mf

Public clinics

In Columbia County, registration for a vaccine clinic is starting today. Columbia County’s Board of Commissioners and Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service are hosting a clinic at the Bessie Thomas Senior Center on Wednesday. It’s for people 65 and up in Columbia County. Sign-ups for the clinic start at 9 this morning. Call 706-556-0308.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting a drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic Tuesday for people who are part of Phase 1A in Edgefield County. It will be at the Palmetto Shooting Complex pavilion. You can preregister by phone at 803-336-4403. Just leave your name, age, phone number and ZIP code, and DHEC will call you back to set up an appointment time.

The University of South Carolina is now offering the Moderna vaccine to students, faculty and staff. Only people included in Phase 1A and B can register there. The university is expected to receive 200 doses a week, and has recently asked to increase that to 1,000 doses a week.

S.C. mask mandate

Masks are no longer mandatory in government buildings or restaurants in the Palmetto State.

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the order Saturday, joining dozens of other states .

Health leaders say they disagree with the move because of growing COVID variants. And business owners are stuck in the middle .

One business owner in the city of Columbia says it still puts them in a no-win situation as they try to find a balance with customers.

“In all honesty, my staff is staying in their masks because they know it’s for their own protection, too. We’re not being quite as militant about requiring a mask upon entry. I am a little worried that people are getting a false sense of security,” Brian Nelson said.

Here at home, the city of Aiken still has a mask ordinance in place for restaurants and retail stores. The City Council this week will likely discuss whether it should be lifted.

Meanwhile, a statewide mask mandate was never implemented in Georgia. But Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis made it a requirement in government buildings.

Also in the news ...

A Richmond County school is reopening its doors this morning after temporarily going virtual. The Alternative School at Morgan Road is moving back to in-person learning starting today. With this reopening, all Richmond County schools are currently offering some form of in-person classes.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, so does the number of cases at the Savannah River Site. As of Friday, 43 Savannah River Site employees were quarantined with COVID-19. About a month earlier, 163 were quarantined. The U.S. Department of Energy complex employs about 11,000 people.

Officials in Texas are worried about another surge of COVID-19 cases as they got word of a “mask off” party planned for a nightclub in Houston on Wednesday. That’s when the governor’s executive order goes into effect that lifts all COVID-19 guidelines, including mask mandates. State and local leaders are asking organizers to cancel the party. The mayor says it is still not safe as five variants are quickly spreading in the city. Gov. Greg Abbott says if COVID cases start going up again and reach a certain number for a week straight-- local leaders can step in and make changes.

A new survey found one in three people got a new pet during the pandemic. Sixty-three percent say working from home has made them think more about how their pets can fit into their workday, even after COVID. And 57 percent say they would be much happier going back to work if they can bring their pets with them. Some employers are listening, too. More than half say they’ll also allow more flexibility for employees who want to stay remote to be with their pets.

Despite the good news about the low patient count, University Hospital is Augusta says it’s struggling with a blood shortage and working closely with Shepeard Community Blood Center on this issue. The hospital encourages eligible people to donate. Blood supplies have been low across the country since the start of the pandemic, which has canceled many blood drives.

