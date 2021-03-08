Advertisement

Augusta Transit offering free rides that can help voters

Augusta Transit bus
Augusta Transit bus(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than 10 days to the SPLOST special election, Augusta Transit is offering free rides on any bus route for you to exercise your right to vote in Richmond County, conduct grocery shopping, attend medical appointments and fulfill your regular commute.

Advance voting locations and Augusta Transit Services that will get you there include:

  • Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Municipal Building 535 Telfair St., Route 3
  • Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, no transit service
  • Monday through Friday: 8:30am to 5 p.m., Henry H. Brigham Community Center 2463 Golden Camp Road, Routes 8 and 9
  • Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Warren Road Recreation Center 300 Warren Road, no transit service

To find a bus route near you and which bus gets you to your polling station for Election Day, download Augusta Transit’s MyAT app, which is available at the Google Play store for Android and the App Store for iPhone.

For answers to your general, fares and route planning questions call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

