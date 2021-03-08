And it’s back: Aiken Fest adds four more days with discount tickets

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – By popular demand, Aiken Fest will stick around for four more days at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken.

Aiken Fest has more than 20 of its most popular rides, including The Beast, Starship 3000, Himalaya and others, with about 10 rides for children.

There will also be plenty of food vendors and prizes to win at the games.

Gates will still open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Closing time depends on the crowds.

But with this four-day extension, Aiken fest is bringing a better deal with unlimited rides costing less than before!

Ticket information as of March 8

Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (free for age 5 and younger)

Gate entrance + unlimited rides: $15 Thursday-Friday ($20 Saturday-Sunday) for all ages

There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

Safety precautions

To keep guests healthy and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Reithoffer Shows is:

Checking guests’ temperatures upon entrance.

Recommending masks (masks are recommended but not required).

Encouraging social distancing.

Providing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds.

Sanitizing rides on a regular schedule.

Using touchless technology for credit card purchases.

Modifying seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

For more information on Aiken Fest, go to AikenFestival.com.

