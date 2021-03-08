Advertisement

Alabama officials cancel alert for missing 71-year-old thought to be in CSRA

Silvie Williams
Silvie Williams(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRDW/WAGT) - Alabama authorities have canceled an alert for a missing 71-year-old who is originally from Augusta and who they thought could be in the Jenkins County area.

Alabama officials issued a missing and endangered alert for Silvie Williams on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said she had last been seen in Birmingham.

