Advertisement

103-year-old man who survived 1918 pandemic and Holocaust receives COVID-19 vaccine

By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) – A 103-year-old man who survived the Spanish flu has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Emil Hopner not only lived through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 – he survived the Holocaust and fled from Hitler.

Born in Croatia, he lost 30 relatives, including his parents, in the Holocaust.

Hopner was able to escape to Switzerland and then later came to the U.S., where he worked for IBM for many years.

At the mass vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, Hopner got his second vaccine shot.

He said seeking preventative medical care is a big reason for his long and healthy life, but he also credited his wife.

“I thank God every day,” he said. “At 103, I feel still in good shape, because my wife takes care of me all the way. She’s wonderful. A piece of gold.”

Hopner said now that he’s fully vaccinated, he’s hoping to be able to go out for Sunday lunch again soon.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
Update: Coroner releases name of driver killed in I-20 crash in Aiken County
Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
57-year-old Fred McGahee was last seen on Etterlee Road in Augusta.
Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order

Latest News

Baby Girl was at Winnie Berry animal shelter for seven years before she was adopted.
East Texas family adopts dog that had been in animal shelter for 7 years
Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.
Kansas mom charged with manslaughter, DUI after crash kills 5-year-old daughter
Derek Chauvin is facing trial for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
Jury selection paused for Derek Chauvin trial
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says