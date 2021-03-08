100 indicted in record-setting South Carolina drug conspiracy case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the largest number of people indicted in a drug conspiracy in state history Monday.

Wilson said the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued more indictments in the drug trafficking case known as “Prison Empire,” making it now have the largest number of defendants for a single narcotics conspiracy investigation ever indicted in South Carolina courts.

The indictments in “Prison Empire” collectively contain 487 charges alleged within 297 counts against 100 defendants.

To date, the investigation has seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5 kilos of heroin, and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 82 firearms. The investigation has revealed that this ongoing drug trafficking conspiracy has accounted for over 1000 kilograms of methamphetamine trafficked throughout the State of South Carolina.

“Obviously, you have a lot of trafficking cases, a trafficking meth heroin, cocaine, distribution of controlled substances, you’ve got burglary, kidnapping, possession cases, conspiracy, assault and battery, and it goes on and on and on,” Wilson said. “There are nearly 20 crimes listed up here that were wrapped up into this prison Empire State grand jury case. Enough is enough.

Wilson said two inmates picked up for bond hearings were found to have cell phones and methamphetamine in their possession. He said the case shows the need for a change in federal regulations that would allow the state of South Carolina to implement technology to block signals from contraband cell phones in prisons.

“Until we can jam these cell phones, we’re not going to be able to effectively stem the tide of drugs pouring in South Carolina. It’s not just the drugs, it’s all the other crimes that come along with it,” Wilson said. “They can do a lot to keep people behind physical walls but until we have that virtual law in the State really isn’t going to be safe from this type of activity.”

“This is one more tragic example of the damage illegal cell phones do in the hands of inmates,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “The public would be safer if we were able to block cell phone signals. It is past time for Congress to act and allow states to jam cell phone signals inside prisons. We need a hearing on this important public safety issue.”

