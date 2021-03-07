‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to wear masks inside government buildings and restaurants.

“I like it. I think it should be done. We need to get back to normal,” said Heather Connelly, an Aiken downtown goer, who agreed with restrictions lifting.

Thoughts on Governor McMaster’s mask mandate seem to be a mixed bag, which is easy to see looking at the both masked and mask-less faces downtown.

“I think they should lift it, and then let it be your personal choice to whether you wear it or not,” said Curtis Hogg, who was also spending time downtown.

Some believe wearing a mask should be a choice, but as of now it’s not a choice everywhere in the city of Aiken.

The Aiken City Council passed their own mask ordinance. It’s still in affect, and requires people to wear masks not just in restaurants, but in retail stores too.

Some people think lifting restrictions won’t mean people will stop their wearing masks.

“People want to keep businesses open, so a lot of people don’t mind wearing a mask,” said Greg Thomas.

In Georgia, a state-wide mask mandate was never made, but Augusta Mayor Davis made an executive order requiring them in government buildings.

As for things back in South Carolina, after a year of masks and social distancing, people say they’re ready to get back to normal. But others hope this isn’t a step in the wrong direction.

“I’m not completely comfortable with everybody just walking around like nothing happened. But I’m hopeful,” said Andrew Jones, a South Carolina resident.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.