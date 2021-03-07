Advertisement

Two vehicle collision on I-20 kills one in Aiken County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in Aiken County earlier this morning.(WCAX)
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in Aiken County earlier this morning.

At 4:16 a.m., both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-20 at mile marker 113 when a 1996 Mazda 626 slowed down for traffic. A 2017 box truck struck the Mazda from the rear.

The truck drove over the top of the Mazda, which made the Mazda spin out in the roadway, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Mazda is dead. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

This accident is under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordian Valentine (left) and Silvie Williiams (right) were both reported missing from the...
Two missing women from Birmingham, Ala. could be in Augusta area
This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Lakeside High School
Two Columbia County schools go on soft lockdown for a time
Columbia County deputies are responding to an accident with injuries involving multiple...
Motorcycle accident caused major backup on I-20 west
Tyrone Scott is shown during his bond hearing on March 5.
Details emerge in death of Augusta 1-year-old as bond is set for father

Latest News

Governor McMaster has lifted South Carolina’s mask mandate, which originally required people to...
‘We need to get back to normal’: South Carolinians react to mask mandate lifting
Warming Trend
Anthony's 6pm Full Forecast:3/6/21
SC considers bill letting pharmacists give birth control
South Carolina bill would get slow drivers out of left lane (Source: WYFF News 4)
SC House passes bill to ticket slow left lane drivers