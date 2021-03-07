Two vehicle collision on I-20 kills one in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in Aiken County earlier this morning.

At 4:16 a.m., both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-20 at mile marker 113 when a 1996 Mazda 626 slowed down for traffic. A 2017 box truck struck the Mazda from the rear.

The truck drove over the top of the Mazda, which made the Mazda spin out in the roadway, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the Mazda is dead. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

This accident is under investigation by the SCHP. Check back for updates.

