NBA All-Star Game referees eager to represent peers, Atlanta

(AP) - The only instances of NBA referees Tom Washington, Tony Brown and Courtney Kirkland all officiating together are some offseason pro-am games in Atlanta, the city they all call home.

That will change Sunday. The trio was chosen as the officiating crew for this year’s All-Star Game, and those selections are significant for a number of reasons. They get to represent Atlanta, and all three are graduates of historically Black institutions, a primary focus of this game from a charitable and exposure standpoint.

