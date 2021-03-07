Advertisement

NBA All-Star Game referees eager to represent peers, Atlanta

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter...
Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The only instances of NBA referees Tom Washington, Tony Brown and Courtney Kirkland all officiating together are some offseason pro-am games in Atlanta, the city they all call home.

That will change Sunday. The trio was chosen as the officiating crew for this year’s All-Star Game, and those selections are significant for a number of reasons. They get to represent Atlanta, and all three are graduates of historically Black institutions, a primary focus of this game from a charitable and exposure standpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle collision on Interstate 20 in...
Update: Coroner releases name of driver killed in I-20 crash in Aiken County
Jordian Valentine (left) and Silvie Williiams (right) were both reported missing from the...
Two missing women from Birmingham, Ala. could be in Augusta area
This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Lakeside High School
Two Columbia County schools go on soft lockdown for a time

Latest News

South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 7 Gamecocks win SEC Tourney 67-62 over No. 16 Georgia
Brooks Koepka waves to the crowd after making his birdie putt on the 15th hole during the...
Koepka withdraws from Players Championship with knee injury
In 1989, Cheryl Copeland surprised her husband, Roy Copeland, with a set of autographed...
Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later
No. 7 Gamecocks hold off Alabama 75-63 at SEC Tournament