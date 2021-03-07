Monday is last day to submit sidewalk murals for Augusta Storm Drain Mural Project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday, March 8th is the last day for artists of all levels to submit designs for an Augusta Storm Drain Mural Project. All designs are due by midnight.

It’s part of a project by the Greater Augusta Arts Council on behalf of the City of Augusta. Chosen artists will design and paint sidewalk murals at 12 downtown Augusta locations.

The Storm Drain Mural Project is titled “It All Flows Into the Savannah,” and is meant to raise awareness and educate people about storm water pollution.

In the project description, the Greater Augusta Arts Council says, “When it rains, storm water runs over pavement, sidewalks, and yards picking up oil, litter, yard waste, chemicals, and other pollutants. The polluted storm water then flows down storm drains and through storm water pipes, which empty directly into our local creeks, streams, and rivers without treatment.”

They say they also hope the project will discourage illicit dumping, which can also cause pollutants to make their way to the Savannah River. This can damage the health of our waterways and ecosystems.

Anyone is eligible to submit designs, including students. The Arts Council asks that designs be bold, original, demonstrate strong artistic merit, and address the themes of storm water pollution, environmental protections, and local ecosystems. There is no limit to how many designs an artist can submit, and there is no fee to apply.

The chosen artists will receive a $500 stipend and will be provided with paint that is specifically formulated to accommodate foot traffic in an outdoor setting.

For more information about the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.