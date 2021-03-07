Advertisement

Koepka withdraws from Players Championship with knee injury

Brooks Koepka waves to the crowd after making his birdie putt on the 15th hole during the...
Brooks Koepka waves to the crowd after making his birdie putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is out of The Players Championship with a knee injury.

This time it’s his right knee. His manager says only that the four-time major champion strained his right knee. Koepka is to meet with doctors this week to get a better idea of what’s going on. Koepka has been saddled the last few years with injuries to his left knee. He ended 18 months without winning at the Phoenix Open last month.

He was runner-up at the World Golf Championship last week. Koepka is being replaced at The Players Championship by Anirban Lahiri.

