Koepka withdraws from Players Championship with knee injury

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is out of The Players Championship with a knee injury.

This time it’s his right knee. His manager says only that the four-time major champion strained his right knee. Koepka is to meet with doctors this week to get a better idea of what’s going on. Koepka has been saddled the last few years with injuries to his left knee. He ended 18 months without winning at the Phoenix Open last month.

He was runner-up at the World Golf Championship last week. Koepka is being replaced at The Players Championship by Anirban Lahiri.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.