Dead body found on Etterlee Road in Blythe identified as missing man

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner confirms 57-year-old Fred McGahee was found dead in the woods behind his home on the 4600 block of Etterlee Road in Blythe.

McGahee was first reported missing on March 2. The Sheriff’s Office said he suffered from schizophrenia and was considered to be endangered. He was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of death has not been determined, but the Coroner’s Office is classifying the death as suspicious. McGahee will be autopsied at the GBI Lab.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says their Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.