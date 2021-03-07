Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a cold morning across he CSRA with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s around the region. You may want to bring in any sensitive plants and keep them inside as tomorrow morning is also looking chilly. Today will be a great day overall to head outside with sunny skies and highs a little warmer than yesterday, in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-12 mph.

We’ll see another chilly morning Monday with temperatures falling into the upper 20s at Bush Field but likely staying around the freezing point inside of Bobby Jones Expressway. Northern counties will also have the potential to reach the upper 20s Monday morning. Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Low temperatures will be rising each morning this week. (WRDW)

Most of this upcoming week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day. Highs should be hitting the 70s again by Tuesday with a shot at 80 degrees by Friday and into next weekend. Step outside and enjoy the sunny weather! Keep it here for updates.

