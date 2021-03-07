Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Sub-Freezing Conditions Expected Monday Morning
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was the first of many days where we can expect sunny skies. Temperatures were also warmer reaching the low 60s in Augusta. We’ll stay clear tonight with calm winds setting up pretty efficient conditions for radiative cooling causing temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to bring in the pets and any sensitive plants.

Sunny skies are expected during the day Monday with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear skies tomorrow night will make for a chilly Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 30s.

Most of this upcoming week is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually getting warmer each day. Highs should be hitting the 70s again by Tuesday with a shot at 80 degrees by Friday and into next weekend. Step outside and enjoy the sunny weather! Keep it here for updates.

