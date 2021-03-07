Advertisement

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The stars and the star-struck came in their finest to watch as Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier squared off in the Fight of the Century.

It was March 8, 1971, and those crowding their way into Madison Square Garden were attired in the fashion of the day. That included full length fur coats, velvet pants and peacock feathered hats — and that was the men. At ringside, Frank Sinatra had a camera in his hand, chronicling the scene for Life Magazine. There were Kennedys in the building, as well as celebrities of the day.

The moonwalkers from Apollo 14 were on hand, too, still bearded from their trip to space.

