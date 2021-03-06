Advertisement

Washington releases Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith

Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game...
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton (Custom credit) | AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Washington has released veteran quarterback Alex Smith. The AP Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37. The move was largely expected given the organization’s goal of finding a franchise quarterback and the financial ramifications of releasing Smith.

But it marks a cold end to Smith’s time with the team, especially after returning from breaking his right leg and needing 17 surgeries to repair it. Coach Ron Rivera says the team decided to make this move after Smith asked to be released. Smith has played 14 NFL seasons since being taken first in the 2005 draft.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
Tyrone Scott is shown during his bond hearing on March 5.
Details emerge in death of Augusta 1-year-old as bond is set for father
File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment
Lakeside High School
Two Columbia County schools go on soft lockdown for a time

Latest News

No. 7 Gamecocks hold off Alabama 75-63 at SEC Tournament
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1983, file photo, Washington Capitals' Doug Jarvis (25), right, scores a...
‘Miracle on Ice’ star Mark Pavelich dies at treatment home
Hawks F DeAndre Hunter steps up rehab from knee surgery
No. 16 Georgia’s seniors lead win over No. 17 Kentucky women