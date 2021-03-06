Voters weigh $250 million SPLOST 8 deal for city projects

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County voters have a decision to make: whether to reimpose a penny sales tax to raise $250 million for city projects.

That’s right. $250 million is on the line and it all depends on whether voters think the projects are worth their extra pennies.

“...A lot of people don’t know there is an election right now.”

The first 10 days of early voting for the city’s next SPLOST package drew in just 523 voters. City leaders approved the lengthy list of projects last year.

“I’m a supporter of SPLOST. I think SPLOST provides a lot of the opportunities for growth in our community,” David Peltier said.

But other people, like Michael Thurman, say that punch list needs some work.

“Well, that’s SPLOST package has a lot of good things in it but it also has a good bit of fluff,” Thurman said.

Some of the hot topic items in SPLOST 8 is to set $25 million aside for the James Brown Arena project, and another $5 million towards a water park attraction at Diamond Lakes.

Some say the waterpark is a good growth opportunity.

“You can come right here in Augusta and have visitors come right here to Augusta and spend their money in our community to allow more recreational opportunities for visitors and residents alike,” David said.

Others would like to see a private group take on the entire water park project and taxpayer dollars to go elsewhere.

“We really need to focus on more of getting our city in better shape...It’s kind of like, making sure you can pay your rent before you go buy a new car,” Thurman said.

But the city won’t be the only investor in the park as the plan is to make it a partnership with a private entity that will operate it.

But like any big decision, voters have mixed opinions.

“So, we really need to focus on the things that are part of our everyday lives. The streets, our safety, homelessness, blight, and let the other things come when we got all that stuff straight,” Thurman said.

“... Just get informed before you make that vote,” David said.

Because it’s ultimately up to you.

If SPLOST 8 is not approved, city leaders have the option of holding another election for SPLOST approval in March 2022.

You can find a list of voting areas for this election here.

