Two missing women from Birmingham, Ala. could be in Augusta area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRDW/WAGT) - A young woman went missing on Feb. 27 and officials believe she may be in Jenkins County.

Jordian Brenay Valentine is 5′3, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black short romper and white shoes. She is also known to wear wigs.

Early investigation indicates she was last seen on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Wylam Community.

Valentine, along with her boyfriend, went to 510 Frisco Street where they watched people get tattoos. While at the location, Valentine was involved in a verbal disagreement with her boyfriend. The boyfriend reportedly left the location to go to a nearby convenience store and Valentine left the location walking in an unknown direction.

A missing person’s report on Sunday, February 28.

After further investigation into her disappearance, the Birmingham Police Department expanded the search for Valentine to Bessemer, Auburn, Opelika, or Jenkins counties in Georgia.

If you see Valentine, you should contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911.

Meanwhile, the same police department is looking for missing 71-year-old Silvie Williams who is originally from Augusta and could be in the Jenkins County area.

Officials say Williams may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment and she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered alert for Williams Thursday afternoon.

Officers said she was last seen in Birmingham in the 3600 block of Bessemer Avenue SW on March 4, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m. wearing tan pants and a red/blue shirt.

Officers said Williams left the area in an unknown direction following a verbal argument.

Williams is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento bearing GA tag # RXC2422.

If you see her either, you can Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413 or 911.

