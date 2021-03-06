Advertisement

Two missing women from Birmingham, Ala. could be in Augusta area

Jordian Valentine (left) and Silvie Williiams (right) were both reported missing from the...
Jordian Valentine (left) and Silvie Williiams (right) were both reported missing from the Birmingham, Alabama area.(Source: The Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRDW/WAGT) - A young woman went missing on Feb. 27 and officials believe she may be in Jenkins County.

Jordian Brenay Valentine is 5′3, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black short romper and white shoes. She is also known to wear wigs.

Early investigation indicates she was last seen on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Wylam Community.

Valentine, along with her boyfriend, went to 510 Frisco Street where they watched people get tattoos. While at the location, Valentine was involved in a verbal disagreement with her boyfriend. The boyfriend reportedly left the location to go to a nearby convenience store and Valentine left the location walking in an unknown direction.

A missing person’s report on Sunday, February 28.

After further investigation into her disappearance, the Birmingham Police Department expanded the search for Valentine to Bessemer, Auburn, Opelika, or Jenkins counties in Georgia.

If you see Valentine, you should contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911.

Meanwhile, the same police department is looking for missing 71-year-old Silvie Williams who is originally from Augusta and could be in the Jenkins County area.

Officials say Williams may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment and she may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing and endangered alert for Williams Thursday afternoon.

Officers said she was last seen in Birmingham in the 3600 block of Bessemer Avenue SW on March 4, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m. wearing tan pants and a red/blue shirt.

Officers said Williams left the area in an unknown direction following a verbal argument.

Williams is believed to be driving a red 2020 Kia Sorento bearing GA tag # RXC2422.

If you see her either, you can Birmingham Police Department at (205) 297-8413 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Chamblin Road after a shooting incident.
1 dead after shooting incident — but the dead man isn’t the gunfire victim
File image
One injured in Chamblin Road shooting
Chandler Monroe Smith was reported missing back in October 2020.
2020 disappearance of Aiken man ruled as homicide with numerous suspects
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputy found at fault in 15th Street crash
Tyrone Scott is shown during his bond hearing on March 5.
Details emerge in death of Augusta 1-year-old as bond is set for father

Latest News

Early voting opens next week for Grovetown and Richmond County special elections.
Early voting opens next week for Grovetown and Richmond Co.
Shirts campaign raises $500,000 for our local businesses
Shirt campaign raises $500,000 towards local CSRA businesses
Shirts campaign raises $500,000 for our local businesses
Shirts campaign raises $500,000 for our local businesses
Vaccine clinics aim to reach underserved communities
Vaccine clinics aim to reach underserved communities