No. 7 Gamecocks hold off Alabama 75-63 at SEC Tournament

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 22 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 7 South Carolina withstood a late charge by Alabama for a 75-63 victory at the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks were up by 27 points in the second quarter before the Crimson Tide made things interesting down the stretch as they drew within 66-59. But Destanni Henderson made a 3-pointer and Cooke a bucket to build things back to double digits. The Gamecocks reached the tournament semifinals for the sixth time in the past seven years.

